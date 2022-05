WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “There is more going on here than meets the eye.” Those words from Wichita’s former police chief Gordon Ramsay in a letter sent to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and the city council. In that letter, Ramsay, now a candidate for sheriff in St. Louis County, Minnesota, warns about an internal text messages review committee and Wichita’s human resources director. The letter talks about the recent case regarding the Wichita Police officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies that sent racist, homophobic and sexist text messages throughout the summer of 2021.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO