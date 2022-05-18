Future of Parker fire chief position in question

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Parker city officials may be getting rid of their paid fire chief’s position.

Former Fire Chief Matthew Jensen resigned a few weeks ago , citing low pay.

During their meeting Tuesday night, council members discussed eliminating the job altogether.

Instead, the Parker Fire Department Board is proposing a volunteer fire chief, which they already have. The proposal would allow the department to use that salary to potentially hire another paid firefighter.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said it would be a win for the city.

“The ordinance is already clear… I hate that we keep putting this off and putting this off because it’s a matter of safety,” Mayor Kelly said. “In the daytime, we’ve got one person there, and we now have larger buildings than we’ve ever had before. It’s significant.”

The Parker Fire Department Board will discuss the proposal, but the final decision belongs to city council members.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.