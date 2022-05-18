ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Budgets pass at all 21 Southern Tier school districts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudgets pass at all 21 Southern Tier school districts. Ithaca Police capture thieves with witnesses’ help. Chemung County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonator …. Watch Our Garden Grow: Hanging baskets and...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM

Race for Senate seat heats up in Pennsylvania

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) – Voting for Pennsylvania’s Gubernatorial and Senate Primary is underway in Athens Township. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, roughly 400 voter had cast their ballots within the district. The district has just over 1,000 voters. Poll workers said turnout wasn’t “outstanding” because multiple...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Doug Mastriano projected winner of GOP gubernatorial primary

HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – Republican Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump just weeks before election day, won the Republican Primary for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday night. He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. The winner will replace Democrat Tom...
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution. The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931, but it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.
MICHIGAN STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Issues Powerful Warning To Hate Groups In New York State

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul did not mince words when issuing a warning to hate groups and those who plan to commit hate crimes in the state. I had a chance to speak with NY's 57th and first woman Governor about the shooting in her hometown of Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One thing I can say for certain is that Governor Hochul cares deeply about Buffalo, Western New York, and the community surrounding the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. When it comes to hate crimes being committed in New York, she's made it crystal clear that it will not be tolerated,
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Lane reductions due to paving projects in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists on several paving projects in June along state roads in Steuben County communities. The NYS DOT says that approximately seven miles of pavement along State Route 415 between River Street in the Town of Avoca and Mill Street in the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County addresses high COVID-19 cases

(WENY)-- Steuben County has seen a rise in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with 588 new cases reported on Monday. While the positive numbers are increasing, and numbers of positive cases most likely higher due to unreported positive at home tests, Steuben County's Public Health Director Darlene Smith says that hospitalizations and deaths are very low.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneonta makes it to the ‘Seven to Save’ list

The City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places, only this list is for areas in need of special attention. The City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places, only this list is for areas in need of special attention.
ONEONTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Politics in Two: New Congressional Lines in New York State

(WENY) - WENY Political Analyst Dr. Jim Twombly breaks down the new congressional lines in New York state including how the lines have drawn criticism, especially among Democrats in the state. New York State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister is still hearing legal arguments on the lines until Friday.
POLITICS

