The location served as the introduction to a life-changing (in more ways than one) moment in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but the Circle K convenience store featured in the film may soon be no more. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actual store with the parking lot where the titular heroes start their time-traveling journey has shuttered its doors for the final time, but not without one final day of partying on.

