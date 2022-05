EDWARDSVILLE - Jonathan Forbes wanted to be first in line to cast a ballot when early voting began Thursday at the Madison County Clerk's Office. "I was hoping when I came in this morning there would be more than one person in line, but one is a beginning," said Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza. "It's still early in the day, it's still early in the early voting process. We will take voters as they come in."

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO