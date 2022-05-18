ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Traffic cameras to be deployed on Floyd, Hamilton Boulevards

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bic6w_0fhhwzvH00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is implementing mobile speed cameras to catch traffic violations.

The cameras will be placed at the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

Community policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure said he hopes the cameras persuade people to slow down.

“If we don’t send out a single ticket on these, that’s great. That means people are obeying the speed limit and the roads would be safer for it,” McClure said. “However, if people want to speed, I feel they owe this community some accountability.”

Boutique Air submits proposal to Sioux Gateway Airport

Maureen Nelson is a doctor at Sharp Eyes Family Vision Center. She said speeding on Floyd Boulevard is a daily occurrence.

“It just really kind of depends on the day, how much traffic is going by. Sometimes it’s really busy depending on the weather too, but yeah it’s probably at least once or twice a day where you’re seeing cars going pretty fast,” Nelson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lovao_0fhhwzvH00

She said it’s hard to know how effective the new speed cameras will be until they’re deployed. Christian Weinandt is an assistant manager at Flamez Tobacco and Vape on Floyd Boulevard. He said he sees people speeding every day, but he’s not sure if the cameras will make an impact.

“Depending on the placement possibly or how many are on the road. I do know from like recently they put them on the interstate or I guess within the last year they were on the interstate, people would just kind of slow down for the camera and then speed upright when they get by it,” Weinandt said.

If drivers receive a ticket from the being caught by the cameras, the ticket will not go on their driving record, McClure said. The fine will cost $100 and drivers can dispute it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Good News For Omaha West Dodge Expressway Motorists

The Omaha Public Power District Thursday morning says a transmission line relocation project that necessitated overnight closures of the West Dodge Expressway at 108th Street the last couple days has wrapped up a day early. Traffic will flow normally on the expressway tonight into Friday. (Picture from Omaha Public Power...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
City
Floyd, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Teen sustains life-threatening injuries after crash on I-229 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in southern Sioux Falls. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 229 near Western Avenue. Authorities say a 16-year-old male was driving northbound when he attempted to pass between two vehicles, struck the passenger...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police Department sets up 2 mobile speed kiosks

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told Sioux City councilmembers that two mobile speed kiosks will be operational in Sioux City beginning Tuesday. "Obviously, our ultimate goal on anything like this is compliance. We would love for folks to get used to these, adjust their speed accordingly, so that we don't have to collect anything from the public," Mueller said during Monday's council meeting.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Boutique Air#Sioux Gateway Airport#Flamez Tobacco
News Channel Nebraska

Sioux City man arrested after Stanton County crash

STANTON, Neb. -- An Iowa man was arrested after a crash in northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch near 839th Road and 561st Avenue northwest of Stanton. Shortly after authorities arrived, the lone...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Fire causes minor damage to Dakota Dunes business

DAKOTA DUNES -- An industrial oven caused a fire that damaged the roof of a Dakota Dunes business Wednesday. The North Sioux City Fire Department was called to Malloy Electric, 875 Cottonwood Lane, at 6:45 p.m. for a report of flames on the roof of the building. Fire Chief Bill...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after officials found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the 52-year-old male driver indicated substance abuse during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle was then conducted and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Mcclure
kiwaradio.com

Same Vehicle Causes Two Sioux County Fire Calls

Sioux County, Iowa — One car caused two separate fire calls in two separate Sioux County fire districts on Monday. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, the initial fire call went out about 7:05 p.m. near Van’s Implement on Highway 18 east of Hull. Hoksbergen says the call didn’t amount to much as the fire was out by the time they got there. He says those on the scene were under the impression that the fire was coming from the engine, and they had used a fire extinguisher to put it out. So, Hoksbergen says, the firefighters left the scene without spraying any water.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for OWI after call

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested about midnight Tuesday, May 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Daniel Stevens stemmed from his wife calling to report that he appeared to be high, and she wanted a welfare check on him, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Remsen woman arrested for her second OWI

ALTON—A 44-year-old Remsen woman was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Alton on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jessica Joanne Galles stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Buick Enclave for erratic driving at the intersection of Highway 10 and Kennedy Avenue in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ALTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Outer Drive to be under road construction until Mid-August

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Traffic on Outer Drive can expect construction over the summer. Beginning today, construction will start on Outer Drive at 28th Street. That'll include lane closures. This project is expected to last through mid-August. Flaggers will be on hand during the closure to direct traffic.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police captain under investigation terminated by the department

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer requested that Capt. Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez, who is under investigation by the department, be terminated on May 12. In January, the Omaha Police Department confirmed that Belcastro-Gonzalez was on leave and is currently under internal investigation. Belcastro-Gonzalez sued the city, alleging her...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy