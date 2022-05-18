Child shot in the back in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three men with the same felony counts of car break-ins Wednesday. Statements allege on Feb. 6, Kyle Buchanan, 18, Darryl Muldrow, 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, broke into several car windows in the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital and the National Health Care Corporation (NHC). Surveillance cameras at NHC showed two of the suspects breaking into a car window while the third stayed in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO