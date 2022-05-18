ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Child shot in the back in St. Louis, police say

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice did not provide an exact age...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Domestic Altercation Leads to Murder-Suicide in St. Louis County

Yesterday evening, a man in Fenton shot and killed a woman, then fired on police officers before taking his own life. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers with the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a shots-fired call near the St. Louis College of Health Careers in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive.
KMOV

3 men charged for multiple car break-ins in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three men with the same felony counts of car break-ins Wednesday. Statements allege on Feb. 6, Kyle Buchanan, 18, Darryl Muldrow, 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, broke into several car windows in the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital and the National Health Care Corporation (NHC). Surveillance cameras at NHC showed two of the suspects breaking into a car window while the third stayed in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

8-month-old struck by vehicle, suffers minor injury

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An 8-month-old child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near Tucker and Chestnut, police said. The child was in a stroller when the vehicle hit them around 2:20 p.m. The child suffered a minor injury to the head, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the child was taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy