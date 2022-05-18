Judge Executive and sheriff decided in Daviess County primary election

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The results are in for Daviess County, County Commissioner will face Bruce Kunze in the upcoming election fro Judge Executive. Former Sheriff’s office detective Brad Youngman defeated current sheriff Barry Smith.

You can find the full results for tonight’s election in Daviess County here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).