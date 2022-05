DENTON COUNTY, Texas - The housing market continues to squeeze families across the country. Rent prices are up as much as 22 percent in some areas, and bidding wars to buy a house go on. Those increases are forcing many families to make hard decisions about how to afford a safe place to live, including drastically downsizing. One solution, living in an RV.

