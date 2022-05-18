ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Motte out to lead CBHS to another state championship

By Mike Ceide
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Spring Fling just over a week away, many teams in Memphis are gearing up for a shot at a state title in baseball, softball, tennis, track and soccer.

Included in that group, the Purple Wave of Christian Brothers and its first year head baseball coach, Jason Motte.

Motte taking over a program that’s won 13 state championships on the diamond.

Many of them under legendary coach Buster Kelso, who won nine titles and over 11 hundred games with the Brothers.

This season, Motte, a former World Series champion with the St. Louis Cardinals, has guided CBHS to a 29 and 6 record and a state quarterfinal appearance at Chattanooga Baylor.

A best two out of three series begins Wednesday with another state title, the ultimate goal.

“It’s always a goal and I think it’s definitely a possibility. With the team we got, with who we have, I think it’s definitely a possibility for us to go out there and do that. That’s what we’re playing for,” Motte said.

As for coaching in the shadows of a legend like Kelso.

“People ask that like, you know, what’s it like? You know, filling the shoes? Honestly, I’m my own person. You know, I’m not trying to fill anybody’s shoes. I’m trying to be me,” Motta said. “I played in Saint Louis and came in relief, closed after a guy like Jason Isringhausen. Same thing I tell these boys, be the best you you can be.  I’m not trying to be Buster Kelso.  I’m trying to be the best Jason Motte that I can be. So I’m going to go out there and do what I do.

