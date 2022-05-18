ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Takes Substantial Lead in Portland City Council Race

By Sophie Peel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors of Jo Ann Hardesty’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. Hardesty, the first Black woman on the Portland City Council, as well as its most progressive and polarizing member, enjoyed a comfortable lead over her two challengers Tuesday evening and appeared poised to advance to a November runoff....

24 hours inside Portland’s homeless crisis

The KGW documentary “One Day” features 14 unique perspectives of Portland’s homeless crisis filmed over a single day in April. On any given day, thousands of people in Portland navigate the challenges of being homeless. Countless city resources, non-profit organizations, volunteers, business owners, neighbors and homeless people...
What Happened to Mike Bivins?

Mike Bivins had supposedly left the scene of political extremism. As of October, Bivins had an administrative job at Oregon Health & Science University, where he had worked since 2006. He and his wife of nine years lived in a high-end apartment building in the Lloyd District. He had ceased the work two years earlier that had brought him some regional notice and bylines in Willamette Week: filming clashes between dueling protesters in the streets of Portland.
Murmurs: Grocers Bag Booze Measure

GROCERS BAG BOOZE MEASURE: The Northwest Grocery Association announced May 17 it was withdrawing Initiative Petition 35, which would have allowed Oregon grocery stores to sell hard liquor. Conceding the end of the NGA’s campaign, president and CEO Amanda Dalton still insists consumers want the convenience of one-stop shopping. “Oregonians firmly believe that we should be able to buy liquor along with beer and wine at their local grocery stores as our neighbors in Washington and California are able to do,” Dalton says. The campaign paid $100,000 to a signature-gathering firm earlier this month but never officially launched the initiative. Now, the NGA has determined it couldn’t have gathered 112,000 valid signatures by July 8, the deadline for placing the measure on the November ballot, blaming “the challenges of COVID and court delays in certifying a [ballot] title.”
One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie...
Metro Council President Lynn Peterson Holds Commanding Lead Over Challenger Alisa Pyszka

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson appeared headed for a comfortable victory tonight over challenger Alisa Pyszka. At 9:05 pm, Peterson held a lead of more than 20 percentage points. The picture is less clear than in many races, however, because Clackamas County hasn’t reported any results yet due to bar code failures on its ballots (the ballots will be duplicated by hand and then counted).
Primary Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's 2022 Primary Election is here, and the first round of results was posted shortly after the ballot drop off deadline at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. KGW has you covered on the top races for Oregon statewide and the Portland metro area. The results below are not final; ballots will continue to be counted and this story will be updated as additional results come in.
Hiring fair this weekend! Multnomah County seeking qualified applicants who are passionate about working with youth in detention

PORTLAND - Multnomah County is hosting a hiring fair at its Juvenile Justice Complex, located at 1401 NE 68th Ave. in Portland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The County is specifically looking for passionate applicants to serve as Juvenile Custody Services Specialists who work with youth temporarily housed in detention. The County is also seeking applicants for the Juvenile Services Division’s Assessment and Evaluation Program, which provides transitional services for young people returning to the community.
Many Oregon drivers with expired tags

PORTLAND, Ore. — Everyone who owns a car registers it with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) but whether drivers have current registration stickers affixed to the bottom of their license plates is probably not something most people notice. A KGW viewer wrote in a tweet, "Trying to figure...
Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
What To Do in Portland May 18-24, 2022

The beer that symbolizes the beginning of the city’s modern craft era continues to prove that it’s still relevant: Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen just snagged a silver at the prestigious World Beer Cup competition. The win came at a perfect time, too—just weeks before the return of an in-person celebration of Hefe Day at the North Portland production facility. The event will kick off an updated brewery tour, introduce the classic beer’s new branding, and allow attendees to sample just-released beers from Widmer’s innovation program. Widmer Brothers Brewing, 929 N Russell St., 503-281-3333, widmerbrothers.com. 11 am-4 pm Sunday, May 22. Free.
15 Portland Restaurants Where the Views Are as Good as the Food

Food and drink aside, nothing elevates a dining experience quite like a fantastic view. Whether surrounded by sleek high rises in the middle of a city or looking out across a peaceful river or forest, a lovely vista adds to the atmosphere and takes the meal to the next level. And thanks to its blend of urban and natural environments, Portland has plenty of restaurants that include a good view as part of the meal. From seafood spots perched above the Columbia to rooftop bars in the heart of downtown, these restaurants make sure what hits the table can hold its own against the jaw-dropping scenery. For more picturesque dining and drinking, peruse our rooftop patio map.
