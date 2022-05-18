ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats and Republicans hopeful for At-Large City Council seats

By Joey Gill, Kaci Jones
 2 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of people have been watching the Charlotte City Council at-large race, and as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, workers were still counting the votes.

At-large candidates represent the entire city of Charlotte. There’s a lot of money on the line in this race. The candidates for at-large raised more money than any county or city race we’ve been following. On the Democratic side, six candidates are running. They have all previously served or are currently serving on the city council.

Incumbent Braxton Winston is in the lead, and he says he’s looking forward to continuing the campaign and will focus on what matters to the community.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about the campaign trail, you get to go and talk about the issues,” said Councilmember At-Large Braxton Winston, “People want to know what we’ve been doing about affordable housing and the rapidly changing nature of so many neighborhoods. That’s the central of so many issues.”

Meanwhile, across town, Republicans are also celebrating. There are four candidates running together on a slate, and while Charlotte is historically a Democrat-run city, Republicans are hopeful that they can flip the city red. The candidates say they will continue campaigning to reach undecided and independent voters.

“You can expect to see us everywhere,” said Republican at-large candidate David Merrill, “That’s the thing about us as a slate all working together for at-large and also with James Bowers and Mary Barnett, we’re on the same team. We’re all trying to work together to make these positive changes because we can do that. We feel the Democrats are isolated running against each other versus together and we think we’re going to beat them.”

Tuesday night, the top four candidates from each party advance to the July 15 election. From there, four candidates will be chosen to represent Charlotte for a two-year term.

