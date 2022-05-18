Primary ballot counting in Mecklenburg County

The new district combines a historically blue Mecklenburg County with a historically red Gaston County. At least three political analysis organizations feel that this district will go blue in the General Election this November.
Six years ago, Braxton Winston stood in a viral photo with his fist raised in front of a line of police officers to protest police brutality. On Tuesday, he received the most votes in the Democratic primary for Charlotte City Council at-large. Winston, Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell advanced in the Democratic […]
The post Braxton Winston brings home most votes in Democratic City Council primary appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Union, Iredell-Statesville and Lincoln County school boards held primaries Tuesday, some of them determining who will serve on the board. According to final but unofficial results, Union County Vice Chair Kathy Heintel fended off a challenge from newcomer Jessica Cook in the Republican primary for the District 6 seat.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
RALEIGH — A North Carolina Superior Court judge issued a preliminary injunction on May 3 enjoining the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden from further delays related to pistol permits. The preliminary injunction issued by Judge Karen Eady-Williams is in response to a lawsuit filed by Grass Roots North Carolina...
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden held on to his seat Tuesday, receiving 51% of the vote in the Democratic primary. His challengers, Gina Hicks and Marquis Robinson, both veterans of the sheriff’s office, made jail safety the main issue in their campaigns. Hicks received 38% of the vote and Robinson 10%. There is no Republican primary.
Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon will have to wait for another election if he’s to complete a political comeback from serving time in prison on bribery charges. He finished last in the six-person Democratic primary for the four at-large seats on Charlotte City Council, while council member Braxton Winston led a ticket that includes some familiar names heading into the general election, which for City Council is in July.
Incumbent Democrat Vi Lyles (84.27%) and Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao (70.57%) had big leads in the primary elections to be the next mayor of Charlotte as of 10 p.m. Charlotte voters will go to the polls in July to choose the next Queen City mayor and city council members. Four...
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won her Democratic primary Tuesday with 84% of the vote and will face Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao in July, according to preliminary results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Meanwhile, former Mayor Patrick Cannon, who was arrested while in office, was not successful in...
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Justice: Criminal Justice Standards Division has found no criminal actions against Oakboro’s police chief after he told officers about a vaccine clinic where they could get a COVID-19 Vaccination Card without actually taking the shot. BE...
Job fair organizers describe the jobs as the backbone of the district, those who get children to school, feed them and take care of them after school. League sources said the game will be held on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte City Council and mayoral races. Updated:...
The Donald Trump-backed Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) conceded Tuesday's primary to 11th Congressional District candidate Chuck Edwards.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Today's Roundup is a decisive one as we list candidates who won Tuesday's primary elections in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and North Carolina. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina's 11th District conceded against fellow Republican Chuck Edwards following controversies. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden will remain top cop despite jail issues and former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannonwon't have a shot at an at-large City Council seat.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday that’s looking to fill openings in everything from transportation to nutrition and custodians. These positions are on the operations side. Job fair organizers describe the jobs as the backbone of the district, those who get children...
If you are looking for an affordable place to live we have that city very close to Charlotte. According to USNews.com, Hickory is the most affordable city to live in in the United States Of America! Way to go Hickory. U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
Anger and frustration. That's how CATS bus operators say they feel, after several shots were fired into a CATS bus. ‘Here we go again’: CATS operators frustrated after …. Legal Aid opens new office in Charlotte on 20th Anniversary. Lawmakers push for Active Shooter Alert Act in wake …
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people who’ve been living in Pineville’s Sterling community for years say they’re now scrambling to find a new place to live. Residents told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown on Tuesday that a new company bought the property and has asked them to move immediately.
We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
Comments / 0