Safety concerns mount after deadly fight at Placer County homeless shelter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Tuesday, a 64-year-old woman imprisoned at the Sacramento County Main Jail died of a medical emergency, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had been in custody since March 2, 2022 for felony domestic violence. She was found deceased in her bed during an early morning cell check. The specifics of her condition and the cause of death are unclear, however, COVID-19 is not suspected to be a factor. Despite having continuing medical issues that required daily medication, the individual was not under conservatorship and was a documented non-compliant patient. Detectives reviewed several hours of surveillance video leading up to her death and they showed no signs of foul play or nefarious activity. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives plan to investigate the situation further as is practice with any inmate death. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin has been notified.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO