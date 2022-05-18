ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Safety concerns mount after deadly fight at Placer County homeless shelter

ABC10
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After a fight in Roseville turned deadly, some people have safety front of mind as Placer County plans to convert a Project Roomkey shelter into permanent housing. Officials said the person killed was a resident at the shelter, but the suspects were not. The building...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter
