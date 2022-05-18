RESULTS: NC's 14th Congressional District election

The polls are open in a series of closely watched primaries across the country. Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in several states, perhaps most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the former state, the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is up for grabs this year, with TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz running on the Republican side against David McCormick, a hedge fund manager, and Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator. Recent polls have had Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with a very slight lead, according to RealClearPolitics, but The New York Times writes the close race will "test the power of the Trump endorsement."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO