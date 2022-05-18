ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESULTS: NC's 14th Congressional District election

Cover picture for the articleQueen City News was closely watching District...

Rep. Madison Cawthorn loses N.C. GOP House primary

North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn to win the Republican nomination for the state's 11th congressional district on Tuesday, according to a Cawthorn campaign spokesperson who said the congressman called Edwards and conceded the race. Why it matters: Cawthorn's loss comes after an avalanche of scandals...
State legislatures can’t overturn presidential election results

[This article has been published in Restoring America highlight how electoral law and a proper interpretation of the U.S. Constitution undermines the claim that state legislatures have the power to overturn presidential election results.]. Another batch of emails from John Eastman, the conservative legal scholar at the heart of President...
Georgia has record voter volume during early voting

(The Center Square) – A record number of Georgians continue to cast ballots in the state's 2022 primary election during the early voting period. Through Wednesday, May 11, during the second week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election, nearly 270,000 Georgians cast early votes. The numbers are a 159% increase from the primary in 2020 and a 235% increase from 2018.
GOP goes after North Carolina Dem before U.S. Senate primary

National Republicans began their campaign to defeat North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley Friday, before many North Carolinians have even cast a ballot in the primary election to determine the Democratic nominee. Why it matters: The attack offers a glimpse into the fierce and expensive campaign to come as...
26-year-old Bo Hines wins N.C. GOP House primary

Bo Hines fended off a host of challengers to win the Republican nomination for North Carolina's 13th congressional district on Tuesday, per the AP. Why it matters: The 26-year-old former college football player scored former President Trump's endorsement shortly after he announced his candidacy in February, and his victory helps to cement Trump's reputation as the GOP's kingmaker.
Trump-endorsed Ted Budd wins N.C. GOP Senate primary

Rep. Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, per the AP. Why it matters: The outcome is a victory for former President Trump, who endorsed Budd and whose power as the GOP's kingmaker is being tested with every endorsement he’s made in primaries across the country.
Voters head to the polls in closely-watched Pennsylvania and North Carolina races

The polls are open in a series of closely watched primaries across the country. Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in several states, perhaps most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the former state, the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is up for grabs this year, with TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz running on the Republican side against David McCormick, a hedge fund manager, and Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator. Recent polls have had Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with a very slight lead, according to RealClearPolitics, but The New York Times writes the close race will "test the power of the Trump endorsement."
Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

Primaries were held Tuesday in five states, with former President Trump's high-profile endorsements had mixed results on Tuesday night and Republicans advancing candidates who questioned the eleciton results. Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday's contests:. How did Trump do?. Former President Trump's candidates had mixed results on Tuesday...
