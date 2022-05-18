ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Surge celebrates 10th season with special event

By Shirley Washington
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Surge women’s professional basketball team is celebrating a major milestone – its 10th season. Khalia Collier, owner of The Surge held an exclusive VIP celebration at Neiman Marcus at Plaza Frontenac, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in honor of the special occasion.

FOX 2’s Shirley Washington was among the celebrity guests in attendance, greeting fans who enjoyed appetizers, music and shopping at the upscale retail store. They were also treated to a spectacular fashion show emceed by legendary radio personality Tammi Holland.

Treding: Beloved Illinois corn maze switching to hemp this fall

The event supports the Boys and Girls Club of America’s St. Louis chapter. Neiman Marcus is donating 10% of its sales to the Boys and Girls Club through Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The two-time National Champion St. Louis Surge kicks off their 2022 season Saturday, May 21, 2022, against the Wisconsin Glo in Wisconsin. Their first home game is, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Athletic Complex at Washington University.

Tickets are available at MetroTix and on The Surge’s website .

