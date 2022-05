FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Broken bones are painful, but also in adults over 50 - more commonly in women - they can be a sign of a serious disease. Osteoporosis is the weakening of bones caused when the body’s bone loss outweighs production. According to Ejigayehu Abate, M.D. Endocrinology with the Mayo Clinic, “It’s a silent disease. You don’t know you have it until you break something, or you get screened for it.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO