ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Dawn Hearn retiring from UTEP after 34 years

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago

One of UTEP's longest-tenured athletic department members, Director of Sports Medicine Dawn Hearn, is retiring after 34 years with the school.

She began at UTEP in the fall of 1988 as an assistant athletic trainer, earning promotion to head athletic trainer in 1995. At that time she was only the third female to be a head athletic trainer of an FBS athletic training program and the second in charge of football.

Previous: UTEP trainers adjust to new realities on front lines of COVID-19

Her current job was created for her in 2019. Hearnwas inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

UTEP had a celebration in her honor Thursday night.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com ; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Dawn Hearn retiring from UTEP after 34 years

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Athletes at Andress, Montwood sign to play at collegiate level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of 15 athletes, seven at Andress and nine at Montwood, signed to play sports in college on Wednesday. At Andress, boys soccer player Anthony Barrera signed with Air Force as the first Golden Eagles’ player in 25 years to sign to play Division I. Other Andress athletes to […]
EL PASO, TX
kscbnews.net

Seward’s Zhane Thompson Signs at UTEP

Seward County Lady Saints basketball player Zhane Thompson has signed to play basketball at UTEP. The 5’8″ guard from Burnsville, Minnesota averaged 13.1 points per game for the 22-10 Lady Saints. She scored 25 in both games against Independence. She averaged 9.9 points per game in 2020-2021. The Miners were 14-15 this season and were 6-12 in Conference USA. Kevin Baker is the head coach.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
KTSM

LSU transfer Xavier Pinson commits to New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Call it another coup for first-year New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Heiar and the Aggies successfully garnered the commitment of LSU senior transfer Xavier Pinson on Wednesday afternoon. A 6’2 point guard who also played three years at Missouri and has one season of eligibility remaining, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

Del Valle looks to punch ticket to Sweet 16 for first time ever

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are only two Borderland high school baseball teams still remaining in the UIL playoffs; both of them hail from El Paso’s Lower Valley. Del Valle and Riverside hold that honor, the Conquistadores in Class 5A and the Rangers in Class 4A. Del Valle punched its ticket to the Regional […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso ISD restructures five high-ranking positions

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) Board of Trustees approved five administrative appointments, which were recommended by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra as part of her plan to restructure. The Board approved the following appointments:• Marivel Macias as Chief Organizational Transformation & Equity Officer• Liza Rodriguez as Chief Communications Officer• Nathan […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD board approves key administrative appointments

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District board of trustees on Tuesday approved five key administrative appointments recommended by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra as part of her restructuring plan for the district. The Board approved the following appointments:. Marivel Macias as Chief Organizational Transformation & Equity...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Sports Medicine#Fbs#El Paso Times
El Paso News

El Pasoans share support for Buffalo after mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just over a day after Buffalo suffered a mass shooting not unlike El Paso’s August 3 massacre at the Cielo Vista Walmart, officials and residents reflected and reached out to the wounded city. Everyone KTSM spoke with simply said that the City of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso jeweler in exclusive company

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso jewelry designer, appraiser, and author, Susan Eisen, was recently honored as one of 13 Certified Gemologist Appraisers in the United States from the American Gem Society to have completed 30 continuous years with this title. Eisen is the only Certified Gemologist Appraiser in El Paso and this is […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Favorites Papa Roach & More Will Return To Speaking Rock

It's official: touring is BACK. It's pretty evident with the number of shows already announced in El Paso & today we saw the announcement of another big one: Papa Roach. On a recent Twitter post, Papa Roach announced their 2022 Rockzilla Tour; where they will be hitting the road along with Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves (all of which are either released or working on new albums & EPs this year).
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces church prepares amid possible lifting of Title 42

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Despite recent increase in asylum seekers at the border, El Calvario United Methodist Church continues preparations to increase its capacity number before Title 42 is possibly lifted. The shelter's assistan director, Nayeli Saenz, told ABC-7 they are currently taking in 100 migrants per week. They usually...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

German Air Force says auf Wiedersehen to Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After sixty-six years, the German Air Force will no longer be training at Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss held a casing of colors ceremony to signify the end of an era with the German Air Force. Their training began in 1956 and will officially end on June 30th.
FORT BLISS, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Mexican exiles in Texas hail drug kingpin’s jail transfer

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican exiles in El Paso are breathing a little easier after learning that the convicted drug kingpin responsible for their flight has been moved from Juarez to a prison in southern Mexico. “It’s a positive development no doubt brought about by pressure from...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

VIP Seating for 2022 Season of Cool Canyon Nights On Sale

Cool Canyon Nights is back at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater with a free concert featuring a popular local band every Thursday in the cool shade of the canyon. Admission to the family-friendly music series is free on a first-come basis, but VIP access guarantees you a seat in the amphitheater. And this year you can purchase VIP seating for the entire season in advance. You'll find the link below.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Debate: Bring Back the OG Cheese or Accept Plastic?

There is something that has had my mind wondering something lately. We simply cannot forget the time when businesses had to close at the peak of the pandemic. People in El Paso were trying their best to re-create Chico's Tacos recipe. Then, on top of that, once businesses were able to open up again, they had long lines.
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy