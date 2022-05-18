Orphaned bear cubs settling in at rehab facility, DEEP officials say

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two orphaned bear cubs safely captured in Newtown Monday night are now at a rehabilitation facility.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the bear cubs seem to be settling in . Bobbi, the mother bear, was fatally shot last week.

Credit: Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection

With the rise in bear sightings, experts have a reminder for everyone: leave bears alone.

“We see some concerning trends on social media, where people post videos of bears eating their garbage and bird feeders, and that’s not cute,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP’s deputy commissioner. “You are harming the bears.”

DEEP officials say don’t use bird feeders during the warm months because bears love them, leave trash inside, and clean your grill.

More bear tips can be found here

