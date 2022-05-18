ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Union hitting stride heading into NCAA quarterfinals

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVTwu_0fhhrq5N00

Schenectady, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Union men’s lacrosse is only three wins away from a national championship.

The Dutchmen dominated their first two NCAA Tournament matchups at home this past weekend, earning their third quarterfinal berth in program history. As they head to Virginia, Union can attribute their renewed confidence to their letdown loss in the Liberty League Tournament.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“That loss taught us a lot about ourselves, about our team, and about the program,” Union sophomore goalie Dan Donahue said. “You got to come out every game like it’s your last and play for 60 minutes and we kind of learned that because we didn’t get to play in that championship game.”

“We kind of realized that was our last cushion,” senior attack Peter Burnes said. “Can’t have anymore losses like that, can’t play anymore games like that.”

Shaker advances to quarterfinal behind solid defense

“It was definitely good, it came at a good time,” Burnes said. “We recouped well after and just realized if we want to go where we want to go we got to keep playing well and can’t have any let up.”

The Dutchmen take on Gettysburg at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

This Controversial Capital Region Coach Has a New Job Lined Up

2022 has been quite the tumultuous year for Rick Bennett. As the new year began, Bennett was in the midst of his tenth season at the helm of the Union College Dutchmen. After having winning seasons in seven of his first eight campaigns, the Dutchmen were in the midst of their second losing season in a row.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
State
Virginia State
Schenectady, NY
College Sports
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Donahue
104.5 The Team

Extreme Monster Truck Show Rolls Into Altamont This Weekend

It is going to feel more like July than May this Saturday, which means it will be the perfect day to take in some high-flying monster truck action. For any motorsports event, telling you what it's like or how much you will enjoy is completely impossible. It applies to NASCAR racing and honestly any type of event that involves wheels and lots of horsepowers. I will never forget how in awe I was at my first NASCAR race, and the same applies to monster truck shows.
ALTAMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Gettysburg#Celtics#Dutchmen#Ncaa Tournament#Sports News#Indy#Pga Hiura
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge hits the streets of downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time since 2019, the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge hit the streets of downtown Albany. “We had to cancel in 2020 due to COVID. Last year we moved to the Altamont Fairgrounds for a little more space and social-distancing but we’re super excited to be back at the Plaza […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Time Line Museum

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A golden era frozen in time! Built in 1998, the Time Line Museum celebrates the best of the fifties and sixties.  The building is a time capsule to 1962. Owner Robert Landrio grew in Gloversville during that time, and 1962 was the year some of his fondest memories took place. “It […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy