Union hitting stride heading into NCAA quarterfinals

Schenectady, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Union men’s lacrosse is only three wins away from a national championship.

The Dutchmen dominated their first two NCAA Tournament matchups at home this past weekend, earning their third quarterfinal berth in program history. As they head to Virginia, Union can attribute their renewed confidence to their letdown loss in the Liberty League Tournament.

“That loss taught us a lot about ourselves, about our team, and about the program,” Union sophomore goalie Dan Donahue said. “You got to come out every game like it’s your last and play for 60 minutes and we kind of learned that because we didn’t get to play in that championship game.”

“We kind of realized that was our last cushion,” senior attack Peter Burnes said. “Can’t have anymore losses like that, can’t play anymore games like that.”

“It was definitely good, it came at a good time,” Burnes said. “We recouped well after and just realized if we want to go where we want to go we got to keep playing well and can’t have any let up.”

The Dutchmen take on Gettysburg at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

