Woman upset about hair steals purse from salon, hurts employee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a woman they say stole a purse from a Whitehaven hair salon and dragged an employee with her car.
Tuesday night, MPD released surveillance video of the woman at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Road Saturday morning.
Employees at the salon said the woman was upset about her hair and refused to pay to have it redone.
Instead, they said she grabbed someone’s purse from behind the counter and ran out of the business.
In the salon’s video, you can see a hairstylist and another employee chase the angry customer outside. One of them also appeared to be on the phone with police.
Police said one of the employees was trying to get the purse back when the suspect backed up her car and threw her to the ground.
The suspect was driving a black Hyundai Elantra.
If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
