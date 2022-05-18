ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman upset about hair steals purse from salon, hurts employee

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htwWp_0fhhrpCe00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a woman they say stole a purse from a Whitehaven hair salon and dragged an employee with her car.

Tuesday night, MPD released surveillance video of the woman at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Road Saturday morning.

Cordova nail salon employees, customers robbed at gunpoint

Employees at the salon said the woman was upset about her hair and refused to pay to have it redone.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTNR8_0fhhrpCe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GCyH_0fhhrpCe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9pN9_0fhhrpCe00
Woman wanted assault at TOUBA Hair Braiding

Instead, they said she grabbed someone’s purse from behind the counter and ran out of the business.

In the salon’s video, you can see a hairstylist and another employee chase the angry customer outside. One of them also appeared to be on the phone with police.

Police said one of the employees was trying to get the purse back when the suspect backed up her car and threw her to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1pnC_0fhhrpCe00

The suspect was driving a black Hyundai Elantra.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Nursing home employee accused of stealing, selling drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a nursing home employee is facing more than 30 drug charges after he was accused of stealing pills from his job. Police responded to a report of a drugs/narcotics-related felony at Ave Maria Home on Charles Bryan Road Wednesday evening. Memphis Police a “concerned citizen” told detectives that a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Two arrested after stolen cars, weapons, found at Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men are facing charges after Memphis Police reportedly found multiple stolen cars, weapons, and drugs at a Whitehaven home. Police say officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on G.E. Patterson at around 5:30 a.m. May 8. A woman reportedly told police she had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Man seeks help after shooting; uncle shoots him again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg, Tennessee man is recovering after he was shot twice in the same night, once when he went to his uncle’s house for help. According to Dyersburg Police, officers were investigating a shots fired call around midnight May 15 near Upper Finley Road when they received another call regarding another person […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Serial shoplifter puts on stolen items before leaving, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The owner of a South Memphis gas station said he’s relieved a man who has been stealing from him for days is behind bars. Tierre Brown, 30, is accused of breaking into a Valero Station on Airways twice and shoplifting three times in front of employees over a three-day period. The gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Nail Salon#The Salon#Crime Stoppers#Mpd#Hyundai#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man accused of double shooting at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a South Memphis gas station. Dewayne Bean, 19, is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Memphis Police say the shooting happened October 9, 2021, at the BP Gas Station on Lamar Avenue near East […]
WREG

2 teens not old enough to drive charged in armed carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing serious charges after police said they carjacked multiple people in the same day, and they said these incidents happened at busy shopping centers. Both suspects in this case are minors – they’re only 13 and 15-years-old. Now, they’re facing a whole mess of charges. Police said the first […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with shooting at 6 kids, hitting 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is accused of firing shots at six children, injuring a 12-year-old boy at a house in North Memphis. Latorya Lemons, 35, is being held on a half-million-dollar bond on six charges of aggravated assault, six counts of felony reckless endangerment and two counts of violating bail conditions. Memphis Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Kidnapped woman saved after leaving note at KFC asking for help

A KFC worker in Tennessee helped rescue an allegedly kidnapped woman after she left a note at the restaurant “begging for help,” police said. The woman left the note at the fast-food chain at 6262 Winchester Road in Memphis on Sunday evening, prompting a KFC employee to call police.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: 1-year-old dies after he was left in car

This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the child. Memphis police previously stated that the child was 2 years old. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is dead after he was left in a hot car at a daycare Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said a daycare worker left the 1-year-old boy in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman survives being dragged by car after salon argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee of a Whitehaven hair braiding business escapes death by mere inches after an irate customer drags the woman with her vehicle. We want to caution viewers video is graphic – viewer discretion is advised. It happened Friday the 13th at Touba African Hair Braiding on Winchester. Memphis Police are looking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man robs Whitehaven Dollar General at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Whitehaven Dollar General at gunpoint Thursday. The robbery happened at the Dollar General store in the 4700 block of Neely Road at 6 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and approached the register as if he was going to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Caught on Camera: Police searching for possible homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A home surveillance system caught a possible suspect leaving a scene where a woman was shot to death in her vehicle. Memphis Police responded to a suspicious call on Print Avenue on November 11, 2021. On arrival, officers found a woman shot inside her white Jeep...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brothers wanted after Dyersburg fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. Caleb Edwards and his brother William Marcus Edwards are wanted for the death of Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg. Dyersburg Police say the shooting happened Wednesday evening at a strip mall on Mall Boulevard. Officers […]
DYERSBURG, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot at two separate locations by two different shooters

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot at two separate locations. DPD says a man was shot near Wilson Circle and fled to his uncle’s house on Upper Finley Road for help. When the man tried to get into the home,...
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy