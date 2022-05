Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for the aftermath from Bardock's wish for his sons with the preview for the next big chapter of the manga series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end before the end of the year, and that means each new chapter is all the more important to setting up the final moments in the fight between Goku and the Heeters. The previous chapters seemed to clue Goku into this somehow with a look back on his father Bardock's fight with Gas in the past, and in doing so shared a whole new side of Bardock in the process.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO