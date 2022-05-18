ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Nisky ends regular season with win over Burnt Hills

By Jared Phillips
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHWFJ_0fhhrNve00

Schenectady, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Niskayuna hosted Burnt Hills Tuesday night with revenge on their minds.

The Spartans beat Nisky for the first time ever this season, so there was no better way for the Silver Warriors to head into the Section 2 playoffs than to avenge an early season loss.

Nisky did exactly that. The Silver Warriors jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one and a 9-3 halftime lead, with big goals from Lucas Klokiw, Greyson Vorgang, and Dillon Licht on their way to a 13-9 win to close out the regular season.

