Nisky ends regular season with win over Burnt Hills
Schenectady, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Niskayuna hosted Burnt Hills Tuesday night with revenge on their minds.
The Spartans beat Nisky for the first time ever this season, so there was no better way for the Silver Warriors to head into the Section 2 playoffs than to avenge an early season loss.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Nisky did exactly that. The Silver Warriors jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one and a 9-3 halftime lead, with big goals from Lucas Klokiw, Greyson Vorgang, and Dillon Licht on their way to a 13-9 win to close out the regular season.
More Sports News
- Buffalo sports teams offer support at site of mass shooting
- Spieth among PGA favorites in quest for career Grand Slam
- Jimmy Butler, Heat seeking to take a 2-0 lead over Celtics
- US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
- Clashes break out before Europea League final in Seville
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0