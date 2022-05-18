ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Want to own memorabilia from Silver Dollar City and Celebration City? Check out this auction

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pB8c_0fhhqtqB00

BRANSON, Mo. — A public auction to clear out warehouses full of items from Celebration City and Silver Dollar City is happening the first week of June in Branson.

The auction is a joint effort between Essick Auction and Three Creeks Auction. Organizers call it a must-see.

“This auction combines many collectibles & memorabilia from Branson & Route 66 history as well as like-new items from Silver Dollar City’s warehouse, attractions & storage! ” According to the web page for the event.

Sparta woman sings with Carrie Underwood

Vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture and costumes are among the items that will be up for sale.

Some of the more unique items listed include a carnival weight guessing game, large parade float bases with characters, large Route 66 styrofoam props, a carousel, a taffy pulling machine and a Husqvarna Viking sewing machine.

What you need to know if you want to attend:

  • The auction is Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • It begins at 9:00 a.m. each day
  • 1383 MO-376 Branson, MO 65616
  • Cash-only admission of $10 at the gate for adults
  • Live and online bidding available

For a full list of items up for bid and more information about the auction, check Essick Auction and Realty’s websit e .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Mansion at Elfindale has welcomed guests since the 1900s

The Mansion at Elfindale Bed & Breakfast in Springfield has been a place for friends and families to get together for at least 30 years. The elegant limestone mansion was the vision of Mary Alice Clymena O’Day, the wife of a multimillionaire who had the 27,000-square-foot home built around 1901 after a messy divorce.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa prepares for thousands of visitors at the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Summer festivals are kicking off! Nixa Sucker Days is happening May 20-22. The Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome thousands of Main Street visitors. Main Street will be packed for the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival organizers are getting the final details in place before people can enjoy all the fun at this year’s festival.
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
City
Sparta, MO
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Missouri Berries joins Republic Area Chamber of Commerce

With “Missouri’s Largest Strawberry” in the background, Josh and Danielle Rogers, owners of Missouri Berries, celebrate the opening of strawberry picking season on their berry farm with a ribbon cutting ceremony with a little help from their children, Mabel, 10 and Luke, 7. Members of the Republic Area Chamber of Commerce and other friends from nearby also came to the ceremony to show their support. (Photo by Steve Chapman)
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Silver Dollar City#Memorabilia#Public Auction#Creeks Auction#Branson Route 66#Husqvarna#Essick Auction And#Realty#Nexstar Media Inc
Columbia Missourian

Branson's newest attraction: An aquarium with 7,200 live sea creatures

Open 365 days a year, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of the newest attractions in the heart of Branson’s entertainment district. It is impossible to miss the 46,000-square-foot building with a 55-foot octopus wrapped around the outside. A giant Pacific octopus named Aquarius is actually one of...
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
KOLR10 News

TLC Properties residents can drive a new Telsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An apartment complex in Springfield is now offering residents the chance to check out their new Tesla for up to 6 hours. TLC Properties is launching the new program beginning May 20th. Residents can drive the Tesla Model 3 up to 50 miles away from the apartments.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Mashed

Why One Steak 'N Shake Is On The National Register Of Historic Places

The name "Route 66" conjures very specific images, not just for Americans, but for fans of Americana worldwide. Towering neon signs and drive-ins backlit against the night are about as iconic an image of 20th century America as can be found short of a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover (via the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Doling Neighborhood experiences power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents around Doling could be waking up with no power Wednesday morning. According to the City Utilities Power Outage Map, around 1,314 residents are without power. Crews are working on determining the cause of the outage and an assessment is currently underway. There are around 86 people without power near the Battlefield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy