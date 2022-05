New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge continued his torrid start to the season by terrorizing the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night, going 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double and three RBI to lead the club to a 5-4 victory. However, Judge’s first-inning double, which traveled 399 feet to the left-field wall, would have been a home run in all other parks in the MLB– except for the newly renovated Camden Yards. After the game, Judge and Yankees manager Aaron Boone hilariously trolled the Orioles and their ballpark, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

