Johnston County, NC

Tippett finishes atop school board ballot

 2 days ago
In Johnston County’s nonpartisan school board primary, 13 candidates were chasing just six spots on the November ballot.

The winners, in their order of finish, were Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan, Michelle Antoine, Rick Mercier, Mark Lane and Melissa Bowers.

Here are the tallies:

Kevin Donovan — 11,215.

John Fischer — 1,736.

Jenn Gurley — 2,760.

Mark Lane — 6,309.

Stuart Ashby Lee — 3,798.

Rick Mercier — 6,737.

Joe Preston — 3,725.

Jennifer Slabaugh — 2,755.

Terry Tippett — 12,419.

Michelle Antoine — 10,040.

Melissa Bowers — 5,271.

George M. Brewer — 1,976.

Aldostin Byrd — 2,887.

