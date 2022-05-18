ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

In House race, Barbour carries Johnston but Hines wins nomination

Tuesday’s Republican Party primary ballot in Johnston County was so long it spilled over onto the back side.

Races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House dominated the TV commercials and campaign mailers, but voters also nominated candidates for the N.C. Senate, N.C. House, judge and county commissioner.

Like voters across North Carolina, Johnstonians favored Ted Budd for U.S. Senate. Pat McCrory was second in Johnston and North Carolina.

In Johnston, the hotly contested U.S. House race went to DeVan Barbour. But across the district — made up of all of Johnston and parts of Wake, Wayne and Harnett counties — Bo Hines carried the day with enough votes to avoid a runoff.

Here are the Johnston tallies for the GOP primaries:

U.S. Senate

Marjorie K. Eastman — 468.

David Flaherty — 125.

Benjamin E. Griffiths — 39.

Kenneth Harper Jr. — 352.

Pat McCrory — 3,471.

Charles Kenneth Moss — 33.

Lichia Sibhatu —35.

Debora Tshiovo — 45.

Mark Walker — 1,380.

Jen Banwart — 66.

Lee A. Brian — 41.

Leonard L. Bryant — 42.

Ted Budd — 13,129.

Drew Bulecza — 42.

U.S. House

Kelly Kathleen Daughtry — 3,437.

Renee Ellmers — 959.

Bo Hines — 5,744.

Kent Keirsey — 1,277.

Jessica Morel — 154.

Chad Slotta — 571.

Kevin Alan Wolff — 67.

DeVan Barbour — 7,75.

N.C. Senate

District 10

Jill Homan — 3,713.

Benton Sawrey —12,275.

Matt Ansley — 2,720.

N.C. House (District 26)

Rick Walker — 2,512.

Donna McDowell White — 4,833.

N.C. House (District 28)

Jim Davenport — 1,277.

Larry C. Strickland — 6,465.

Superior Court judge (seat 2)

Paul A. Holcombe — 11,256.

Steve Walker — 6,827.

District Court judge (seat 2)

Charlene B. Nelson — 2,909.

Travis Wheeler — 14,615.

District Court judge (seat 3)

Jason P. Kimble — 9,938.

Brian E. Lewis — 7,164.

County Commissioner (District 5)

Patrick Harris — 15,728.

Jyl Burgener — 2,028.

