Smithfield, NC

Stevens, Barbour win contested Smithfield races

The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago
SMITHFIELD —  When District 2 Councilman David Stevens chose not to seek another term, the Smithfield Town Council was guaranteed to have at least one new member.

That newcomer is Sloan Stevens, who easily defeated Elizabeth Anne Temple in the District 2 race.

District 4 Councilman David Barbour did choose to seek reelection but faced a challenge from Doris Louise Wallace. But voters chose to stick with the incumbent, giving Barbour more than two-thirds of the vote.

Elsewhere in Smithfield, Mayor Andy Moore, District 1 Councilman Marlon Lee and District 3 Councilman Travis Scott were unopposed in their reelection bids.

Here are the results from the District 2 and District 4 races.

District 2

Sloan Stevens — 412.

Elizabeth Anne Temple — 127.

District 4

David Barbour — 208.

Doris Louise Wallace — 98.

