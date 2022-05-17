In Knoxville's new budget, raises and $15 minimum wage come with a large tax increase

Mayor Indya Kincannon's property tax increase passed this week after hours of deliberations — on top of the weeks of deliberations that preceded it.

The Knoxville City Council vote will be remembered by most for two things. It included a shift that gave city workers a $15 an hour minimum wage, plus a $2,000 raise for most, and to pay for it, Kincannon pushed for a property tax increase from $2.46 to $2.96 per $100 of assessed value.

The mayor's decision came after a new compensation study found city salaries, on the whole, are 10% below the market rate. Roughly 80% of the revenue from the tax increase will be used for employee compensation, which the city estimates will cost roughly $16 million. The raises go to workers, not city executives.

Minimum wage increase: Kincannon proposes $15 an hour minimum wage for city workers - plus a property tax increase

The decision was met with relief from the crowd inside the City-County Building, which was filled with first responders and service workers who listened in as council members debated Tuesday night.

There were a handful of speakers from the city's police and fire departments, as well as representatives from the city’s employee association, and they all, understandably, pushed for the mayor's proposed budget.

The $15 an hour minimum wage is important, city leaders said, but the bulk of speakers came to implore the city to approve a $2,000 retention bonus for every full-time employee (except for the mayor and her staff). The bonus will be distributed on top of the annual 2.5% cost of living increase and cost the city $2.9 million.

Larry McAfee Jr., president of the fire department association , prodded council members to approve the pay increases after a tough few years. He said firefighters don’t stop going on calls because they’re short-staffed.

“That’s because the men and women of the Knoxville Fire Department are dedicated to the city. ... Some of you may not think it’s important, but $2,000 can go a long ways for us,” he said.

Of the handful of public speakers, just one spoke against the budget: Larsen Jay, a Knox County commissioner who moved into the city recently. He asked council members to vote against the increase because taxpayers are already facing high gas prices, inflation and the looming property assessments. He advocated for supporting service workers like firefighters and police officers but removing what he called “nice to have” budget items.

“It's a tough time right now for many, but this proposed budget and tax increase does not reflect the current reality,” he said.

“This is not the time for the largest tax increase in the city’s history.”

Council members Amelia Parker and Janet Testerman voted against the budget. They said taxpayers are already financially shouldering so much and they're facing a shaky economy. Specifically, Parker said throwing money at problems facing the city is easy but doesn’t solve the problem. A reimagining is necessary, she said.

Multiple council members thought about moving to amend the budget — a complicated parliamentary procedure council members haven't successfully accomplished in a budget vote over 50-plus years. Roberto tried but failed to limit the bonuses to employees making less than $100,000.

Kincannon was adamant in her defense of the budget, answering direct questions herself instead of letting her staff elaborate. She reiterated the budget has “no fluff,” and said city employees have been doing more with less for decades. Those lines garnered applause from the first responders who lined the back of the meeting room.

The city is at a “tipping point,” she said, but the increases will ease the staffing crisis.

The city held off on $60 million to $75 million in requests for projects that wouldn’t make the cut, a move councilmembers pointed to continuously.

Council members who voted for the budget voiced concerns about the timing around raising taxes but all said they understand the city’s situation.

“There’s never a good time to raise taxes,” Gwen McKenzie said. “But there’s an obligation to pay for the workers to maintain the city.”

What homeowners will pay

The city estimates the new rate will cost $10.42 extra a month for properties valued at $100,000. The median home price last year in Knoxville, however, was $287,000, according to the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, and taxes on a home at that value will rise from

Owners of properties valued at $200,000 will pay about $21 more a month, and $52 more a month for properties valued at $500,000.

To put it bluntly, Kincannon said she's asking residents to add about $20 bucks a month to their bill in order to fund a competitive wage for first responders.

Even still, with property reappraisals still coming in from the Knox County Property Assessor, the estimated certified tax rate is estimated be the lowest in the city since at least 1974.

With inflation through the roof, it would stand to reason that the city would benefit from something like the county’s appraisal process, which will increase bills across the county. But the property tax rate is graded down, meaning the city does not benefit from inflation. City leaders are quick to say property owners pay less today proportionately than they did a decade ago once inflation and reappraisals are factored in.

So what was coming was a property tax increase, a cut in city services, or both. And with 2023 being an election year, Kincannon had few good options.

The tax hike is politically survivable. Both Mayors Bill Haslam (35-cent increase) and Madeline Rogero (34-cent increase) passed an increase early in their tenures and both easily won reelection.

Connect with Tyler: Twitter

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: In Knoxville's new budget, raises and $15 minimum wage come with a large tax increase