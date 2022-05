Over the past year, Netflix has been receiving subscriber feedback for its original titles by streaming the projects to several members before its wide release. Variety obtained a copy of an email sent by Netflix to the group of subscribers, stating that the service is looking for members of the Netflix community to join them in a panel. “We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we’d like to know if you’re interested in being a part of it,” the email explained. “It’s simple, but an incredibly important part of creating best-in-class content for you and Netflix members all around the world.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO