Salisbury, MD

Dirt Biker Community Discussion Makes Headway

WBOC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury city councilmember April Jackson hosted a community discussion Tuesday night at the VFW in Salisbury to discuss the dirt bikers who weave in and out of traffic. Church leaders, motorcyclists and law enforcement came out to discuss possible solutions. Though dirt bikers were a no-show. Raeshema Hitch says...

