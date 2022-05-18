Dirt Biker Community Discussion Makes Headway

The Seaford City Council approved the request for a cost share of the installation of a 1100’ water main at the Sunrise Motel located on Sussex Highway. Director of Economic Development and Community Relations Trisha Newcomer presented the request of the owner of the motel, Sapan Shah, with the recommendation for approval from the Economic Development committee. This land was annexed into city in 2021 with plans for new two brick buildings to the left of the property, with 22 guest rooms. A bid was received in the amount of $162,655 for the project. The committee reviewed previous proposals and made a comparison to former approvals. Shah requested a 60/40 cost share incentive, however, the committee agreed to a 50/50 cost share for $81,327. The project work must be completed within two years of date of approval (council vote) and when successfully completed monies will be reimbursed. The project will tie into the water main, which is north on Sussex Highway. The Council voted to approve the proposal with Councilman James King absent from the meeting.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO