Albany, NY

Albany homicide victim was up and coming local chef

By Harrison Grubb
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The community is mourning the loss of 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace, who was stabbed to death inside his Washington Avenue apartment Monday night. Wallace was an up and coming local chef who had spent years working in Albany restaurants.

“It was heartbreaking to read that this morning, when I found out,” said Dominick Purnomo, the co-owner of Yono’s.

Purnomo says the 31-year-old had worked on and off at the restaurant for about a decade, starting as a line cook and proving himself in the industry, “He came to work every day and wanted to contribute and to make a difference. It’s still something that I think a lot of us here are trying to wrap our heads around.”

Tyrome also worked for the Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Albany, with the owner posting a touching tribute on Facebook in part, “Tyrome was one of the most talented chefs we’ve had on the line to date.”

Wallace was even recognized as a rising star in the industry during a recent Albany Chef’s Food and Wine Festival.

“We were hoping that that would’ve been his time to sort of catch his star and move forward,” Purnomo said.

But tragically, Wallace’s life was cut short Monday night. The 31-year-old was found in his Washington Avenue apartment with stab wounds. After being treated by medical units on scene, he was transported to Albany Med, where he was pronounced dead.

Outside of the kitchen, Purnomo says Wallace was also a loving father to several children, “The fact they have to grow up now without a father, it’s devastating.”

Albany Police are continuing to investigate Monday’s homicide. Through their investigation, they’ve determined that those involved in the incident knew one another.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division. That number is 518-462-8039. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with Capital Region Crime Stoppers. To access that website, you can click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Can't be safe in or outside your home these days. Sad. Another black man with ambition and skill, killed in cold blood at the hands of a complete monster. To stab someone til they die, is a horrific, brutal way to handle a problem and when they do sort through all the details, I hope the person charged becomes the EXAMPLE our community makes to show others that things like this will not be tolerated. NY needs to start sending killers to jail and stop giving them a "pass" because if we don't teach people that you can't just act out of emotion and then smooth things over with a "story" later. Killing is killing and if your capable of it, then you should not be allowed to go free. What message are we sending to people about violent crime and punishment? It's not okay to take another person's life and I send my condolences to his children, family, and friends. He had true talent in the kitchen and its a tragedy that he was taken out of this world way 2 soon.

