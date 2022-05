CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will jump from the 70s to around 90 for the start of the weekend. The National Weather Service calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday with rain likely on Sunday. Both Friday and Saturday will see highs around 90 while Sunday’s highs will be back in the 70s. Breezy conditions are expected the first half of the weekend with wind gusts over 30 mph possible tomorrow. After lows in the 70s and 60s the first two nights, Sunday night’s lows will drop to around 50.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO