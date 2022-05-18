JM Stays Alive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall kept their season alive Tuesday night in Morgantown with a 7-1 win over University in game two of their AAA region one final.

Leading 1-0 in the sixth, Ryleigh Morgan hit a three-run home run to help put the game out reach.

Kadence Pettit struck out 15 in her complete game performance. John Marshall will host University Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a third and deciding game.

