JM Stays Alive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall kept their season alive Tuesday night in Morgantown with a 7-1 win over University in game two of their AAA region one final.
Leading 1-0 in the sixth, Ryleigh Morgan hit a three-run home run to help put the game out reach.
Kadence Pettit struck out 15 in her complete game performance. John Marshall will host University Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a third and deciding game.
