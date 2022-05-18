ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Local election results

sandhillssentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters came out to the polls Tuesday to vote for...

sandhillssentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Board studies need for new schools

The Moore County School Board accepted a bid for $229,000 at its special meeting on May 19 for replacing the boiler supply and return lines for plumbing updates at Carthage Elementary School. The lowest bidder was Superior Mechanical Services, Inc. Board member David Hensley said the lower bidder would be...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Vass man receives Joe Lex Educator of the Year award

Frank L. Christopher, MD FAAEM, of Vass, was presented the Joe Lex Educator of the Year award at the American Academy of Emergency Medicine’s 28th Annual Scientific Assembly, April 26 by AAEM President Lisa A. Moreno, MD, MS, FAAEM, and immediate past President David A. Farcy, MD, MAAEM. The...
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

U.S. Kids Golf volunteers needed

This year marks the 17th year that the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships will be hosted in the “Home of American Golf,” scheduled for July 26 — August 7. Each year, the best junior golfers from around the world, the ages 5-18, work hard to qualify for this most prestigious and largest junior golf event.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Tassels turn at SCC

Achievements of the Sandhills Community College class of 2022 were celebrated on Saturday, May 14 on the McNeill-Woodward Green. The college held two ceremonies. At 8:30 a.m., those receiving Associate in Arts or Science, Associate in Arts or Science in Teacher Preparation, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Fine Arts in Art or Music, Associate in General Education, and Associate in Nursing were honored. Graduates receiving an associate in applied science, diploma, or certificate were recognized at 11:30 a.m.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moore County, NC
Elections
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Government
sandhillssentinel.com

Memorial Day Murph on May 30

Following a successful turnout for the Run With A Cop 5K & Lift Off Competition fundraiser and raising over $2,500 for the Moore County Law Enforcement Officers Association, Anytime Fitness, of Southern Pines, will be hosting the 2022 Murph WOD on Memorial Day, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. The Murph...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Gregory Alan Sheffield

Gregory Alan “Spoon” Sheffield, 60, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Greg was a native of Moore County. He attended North Moore High School. Greg was a jack of all trades, working for the Moore County Schools, Town of Robbins and later at Klaussner Furniture. Greg liked Antiques and auctions sales. He enjoyed being outdoors, where he liked to hunt, fish and was always ready for a game of horseshoes. Greg was preceded in death by brother: Dennis Sheffield.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver airlifted after Morganton Road crash

A Pinehurst wreck on Tuesday resulted in one driver being airlifted to a trauma center. First responders were dispatched to Morganton Road around 5 p.m. on May 17 after receiving reports of a multivehicle crash blocking traffic. According to authorities on the scene, the wreck occurred when a Ford F-150...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cedric Hinton retires from Walmart

An Aberdeen native retired from Walmart on May 12 at the age of 59. Cedric Hinton worked at the Aberdeen store since 1994 for a total of 28 years. Hinton said he helped Walmart in the shipping department. He unloaded pallets, operated a pallet jack, and worked with the baling machine. He also assisted with carry-outs and gathering carts.
ABERDEEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Democratic Primaries#Republican#Sandhills Sentinel
sandhillssentinel.com

Three-vehicle accident shuts down Hwy 211

A three-vehicle accident shut down Highway 211 at Central Avenue in Aberdeen Tuesday at 7 p.m. One of the vehicles was carrying small children. No serious injuries were reported. This was one of three accidents that occurred over a two-hour span Tuesday. The driver of a Mercury Mountaineer on Central...
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s announces fall opening in new shopping center

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, recently started construction at a new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. The new location is slated to open this fall, announced the burger joint on Tuesday. “Southern Pines is a great next...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy