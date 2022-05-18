Local election results

Achievements of the Sandhills Community College class of 2022 were celebrated on Saturday, May 14 on the McNeill-Woodward Green. The college held two ceremonies. At 8:30 a.m., those receiving Associate in Arts or Science, Associate in Arts or Science in Teacher Preparation, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Fine Arts in Art or Music, Associate in General Education, and Associate in Nursing were honored. Graduates receiving an associate in applied science, diploma, or certificate were recognized at 11:30 a.m.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO