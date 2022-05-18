Irish top New Covenant, advance in districts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school baseball playoffs continued Tuesday night with Class 3 District 10 action at Springfield Catholic.
The Fighting Irish have been ranked number one in the state in Class 4.
And took a 13-10 record into their game against the Warriors who came into this semifinal on a three game winning streak.
And the Irish open the scoring in the first, Coleman Morrison singles to left, Cole Leonhart scores it’s 1-0.
Still in the first, Ben Ruter chops this over third into left, Jack Schoen and Ben Smith score it’s 3-0.
Then in the second, Smith singles to left, Hans Kaiser scores it’s 3-0.
And Springfield Catholic wins 7-1 and will play Clever for the district championship.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0