Irish top New Covenant, advance in districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school baseball playoffs continued Tuesday night with Class 3 District 10 action at Springfield Catholic.

The Fighting Irish have been ranked number one in the state in Class 4.

And took a 13-10 record into their game against the Warriors who came into this semifinal on a three game winning streak.

And the Irish open the scoring in the first, Coleman Morrison singles to left, Cole Leonhart scores it’s 1-0.

Still in the first, Ben Ruter chops this over third into left, Jack Schoen and Ben Smith score it’s 3-0.

Then in the second, Smith singles to left, Hans Kaiser scores it’s 3-0.

And Springfield Catholic wins 7-1 and will play Clever for the district championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.