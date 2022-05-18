ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Irish top New Covenant, advance in districts

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school baseball playoffs continued Tuesday night with Class 3 District 10 action at Springfield Catholic.

The Fighting Irish have been ranked number one in the state in Class 4.

And took a 13-10 record into their game against the Warriors who came into this semifinal on a three game winning streak.

And the Irish open the scoring in the first, Coleman Morrison singles to left, Cole Leonhart scores it’s 1-0.

Still in the first, Ben Ruter chops this over third into left, Jack Schoen and Ben Smith score it’s 3-0.

Then in the second, Smith singles to left, Hans Kaiser scores it’s 3-0.

And Springfield Catholic wins 7-1 and will play Clever for the district championship.

