Foran defeated Law in lacrosse while Law had the edge in golf when the city rivals met. Foran took an 8-2 lead over Law at the half on its way to a 12-6 victory. Mia Williams scored five goals as the Lions improved to 12-1. Celidgh Pikul and Kylee Payne each had two goals. Mallory Janik, Zoe Fallon and Ava Deitelbaum scored goals. Pikul and Janik had assists. Rylie Bryant made three saves. Law, 5-6, received two goals each from Chloe Konareski, Lindsay Konlian and Maya Rosado. Avery Fletcher had six saves.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO