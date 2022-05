INDIANAPOLIS — If it wasn’t for Crystal Moore’s hoodie and car, people probably wouldn’t be able to tell her life is hanging by a thread. Her black Nissan sedan has signs plastered on the windows that read: “Kidney Donor Needed!” The signs include a picture of Moore and a QR code that leads to her profile on a kidney donor registry website. She frequently wears a black hoodie when she goes out in public – to the grocery store or to run errands – with a similar plea.

