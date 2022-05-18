ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From baker to entrepreneur, how this high-school grad built up his $100,000 business

By Goh Chiew Tong, @ChiewTong_G
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Ellen found himself at a difficult crossroad when he was 17 — should he pursue his passion for baking full-time, or go to college to further his education?. At that time, the youngest contestant of Netflix's popular baking show was making custom cakes from home as a side-hustle, while also...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

