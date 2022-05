The search has officially begun for the next dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST). SOEST is geographically advantaged with outstanding and unique access to deep oceans, land biomes, space resources and multiple knowledge systems, and features world-renowned faculty and staff. SOEST is globally recognized as a premier institution for research and education in geosciences and life sciences. Through an integration of research, education and diverse knowledge systems, SOEST works to transform the collective understanding of these islands, the world, and the way people live by fostering healthy and resilient communities and environments.

