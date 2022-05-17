ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Four incumbents reelected to Jacksonville City Council alongside one newcomer

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 5 days ago

A new face will join four incumbents on the Jacksonville City Council after winning the general election Tuesday night.

Filling the two available at-large seats are incumbent Bob Warden with 826 votes and newcomer Cindy Edwards, with 878 votes, topping incumbent Randy Thomas, who received 715 votes.

Incumbent Brian Jackson snuck past Jerome Willingham for the Ward 1 seat by 10 votes. Willingham sat as councilman previously before Jackson beat him in the municipalities in 2017. Incumbent Jerry Bittner will also remain in his seat in Ward 2, and Logan Sosa will remain in the Ward 3 unexpired seat, after beating out Lori Ready-DiGiovanni and George Teynor with 630 votes.

"I’m blessed and thankful for the results we’ve seen tonight," Edwards said. "We’ve had an amazing team of volunteers and tremendous support from voters. It took a lot to get here over recent weeks, but the real work is just beginning.

"We worked together to win an election - now we can work together to affect positive change for our city. Congratulations to all the candidates who participated in the election process, and to all the primary winners."

Onslow municipality elections took place back in early November. Jacksonville is the only city in Onslow County to use a ward system and because COVID-19 delayed the 2020 census, which is needed for the redistricting of wards, the Jacksonville election was delayed until now.

All election results are unofficial until the Onslow County Board of Elections vote canvass on May 27th.

The canvass ensures votes have been counted correctly and required audits have been completed. During the canvass, election officials consider challenges to votes and process provisional ballots and absentee ballots received after Election Day.

The canvass process is required by law and is held after every election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

