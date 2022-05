FREMONT, Ohio — Five years after a new county park was established in Fremont, local leaders are working towards now making it into a vibrant community space. A former nine-hole golf course was gifted to the Sandusky County Parks District and renovated to become the River Cliff Park in Fremont. Now, the parks district and Fremont Rotary are partnering to raise $1.5 million to renovate the former club house into a park lodge.

FREMONT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO