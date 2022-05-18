ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, AZ

2 tractor-trailers, SUV crash in Tonopah, injuring several, DPS says

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were hurt in a crash...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl, woman dead after car crashes into block wall in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen girl and a woman are dead after their car crashed into a block wall on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The crash happened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m. Officers say 16-year-old Victoria Cruz was driving with 36-year-old Reyna...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonopah, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tonopah, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Tonopah, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed in three-car crash near 64th Street and Cactus Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead. According to police, a Lexus...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by car on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mohave County family’s dog ‘Bubba’ found 3 months after rollover crash

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety Troopers say they found “Bubba,” a dog that went missing in February after a rollover crash on the U.S. 93. DPS was called out to the area near milepost 148, south of Wikieup, on Feb. 13 after Bubba and his owners had been in a rollover accident. After the crash, Bubba went missing, and his owners put up flyers around the area with Bubba’s photos and contact information.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix music scene remembers Katastro frontman killed in California car crash

According to reports, 32-year-old Andy Chaves was killed along with two other people while they were in a Tesla car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California. Federal traffic safety officials are reportedly looking into whether the car was operating on a partially automated driving system. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Suv#Traffic Accident
onscene.tv

150+ Firefighters Battle 4th Alarm Pallet Yard Fire | Phoenix

05.17.2022 | 10:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a fire near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10:30 PM Tuesday night. Upon arrival crews found a large working fire inside a pallet yard which was quickly extending to nearby structures and equipment. Fire crews balanced the assignment to a working 1st alarm fire and began working to secure a water supply. Additional fire crews from the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and the Town of Tolleson were dispatched to the scene as the incident quickly grew to a 4th alarm assignment. Crews on the ground deployed multiple hose lines battling the fire from a defensive posture while ladder crews battled the flames from an elevated position. A massive column of black smoke and an ominous orange glow could be seen from miles around the valley. Firefighters battled the inferno throughout the night and into the early morning hours before achieving fire control. Firefighters remain on scene this morning as they work to extinguish hot spots. Fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time, it is unknown if anyone has been displaced as a result of the blaze. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona man allegedly shoots, kills girlfriend then drives her to the hospital

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An Arizona man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Monday before taking her to the hospital. According to KPNX, Prescott police were called out to Yavapai Regional Medical Center Monday evening around 10:30 p.m. after a woman with a gunshot injury arrived at their emergency room. Officers learned that Skylar Hughes, 31, was brought over to the emergency room by her boyfriend, Jason Warnock, 36, who they believe shot her.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Man and young girl shot at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man and a young girl were found lying in a Phoenix strip mall parking lot after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It all happened just after midnight near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the scene showed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop near Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
WINSLOW, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy