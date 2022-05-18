2 tractor-trailers, SUV crash in Tonopah, injuring several, DPS says

05.17.2022 | 10:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a fire near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10:30 PM Tuesday night. Upon arrival crews found a large working fire inside a pallet yard which was quickly extending to nearby structures and equipment. Fire crews balanced the assignment to a working 1st alarm fire and began working to secure a water supply. Additional fire crews from the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and the Town of Tolleson were dispatched to the scene as the incident quickly grew to a 4th alarm assignment. Crews on the ground deployed multiple hose lines battling the fire from a defensive posture while ladder crews battled the flames from an elevated position. A massive column of black smoke and an ominous orange glow could be seen from miles around the valley. Firefighters battled the inferno throughout the night and into the early morning hours before achieving fire control. Firefighters remain on scene this morning as they work to extinguish hot spots. Fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time, it is unknown if anyone has been displaced as a result of the blaze. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO