Absentee votes being counted in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Absentee votes that came in after election day, but were property postmarked are being counted on Wednesday.

54 total misplaced ballots are being counted, but three of them were removed because they were post dated May 11.

The Commission President, Jim Morgan, says that even though the Primary Election canvass is complete, the count is still unofficial.

He said in a statement that this is out of an abundance of caution.

The votes that were not counted before the canvass was completed will be counted to ensure the county is in compliance with State law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.