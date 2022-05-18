1st Region Tennis Tournament update

PADUCAH, KY -- Just 24 hours after a charter bus accident that led to three members of its program being hospitalized, the Murray State Racers held practice in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On Wednesday afternoon, while in route to the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa, the Racers bus was involved in an accident...
Livingston Central grabbed a third-inning lead and never gave it back as they defeated Crittenden County 10-4 Tuesday to claim the program’s first district title in eight years. Hadley Hargrove was stellar in relief for the Lady Cardinals, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out two....
PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State softball team loaded a charter bus on Wednesday afternoon as they left Murray bound for Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of their appearances in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. The Racers are scheduled to face Stanford on Friday night at 5:30pm in the first game of the...
PADUCAH — Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184 is hosting this year's Kentucky Pipe Trades Association Apprenticeship Contest this week. The contest began Tuesday and continues through Thursday. The Kentucky Pipe Trades Association holds the KY Apprenticeship Contest in May each year, with a different local union hosting each year's...
PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State men's basketball program continued to build its 2022-23 on Wednesday afternoon when JUCO All-American Brian Moore announced he was committing to the Racers. Moore, a 6'3 point guard, played two years for Southeastern Oklahoma A&M where he averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2...
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital. Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash. Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father,...
Red, White and Blue Forum gives Daviess County voters chance to hear from candidates. Red, White and Blue Forum gives Daviess County voters chance to hear from candidates. Red, White and Blue Forum in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT.
MARION - A local sporting event featuring little league teams from across the world will be returning to Marion, Illinois this summer. The Colt World Series will be held at Rent One Park in Marion from July 28 - August 2, 2022. This year’s series will feature qualifying international teams...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An extended closure of Kentucky 131/Said Road in McCracken County began at 9 a.m. Thursday. The road closure is just north of the county line with Graves County. Said road is closed at McCracken County mile point 0.59, between Symsonia and Reidland. The Kentucky Transportation...
Birmingham, Kentucky was one of the first cities to be established in the state. The city was incorporated in 1860 and permanently flooded when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) built a dam on the Tennessee River in the early 1940’s.
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
A local mixed media artist has created a portrait in honor of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who died after he was shot Monday at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Artist Richie McKinney brought the portrait to the Local 6 station Thursday, so we could share images of it...
After garnering the most votes in Tuesday’s primary, Brandon Knoth and Matt Schalk will both appear on the fall general election ballot for the 56th Judicial District judge’s seat. Knoth got 4,634 votes in Caldwell, Lyon, Trigg, and Livingston counties which comprised 51-percent of the total vote. He...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County is temporarily closed after a semitrailer went off the road and into a ditch on Elmdale Road, the sheriff's office says. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Old Mayfield Road is closed between Faber Street and...
With help of the Marshall County Rescue Squad, the Living Lands & Waters organization was able to expand its scope and remove the underwater debris that has appeared in Kentucky Lake following the devastating tornadoes that passed through Tennessee and Kentucky in December 2021. Living Lands & Waters is an...
It seems like Almost Yesterday that the University of Missouri football team achieved one of its greatest victories. The date was Saturday, November 18, 1978 and the Missouri Tigers were in Lincoln, Nebraska to play the second-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska had won nines in a row, upset number-one ranked Oklahoma, and...
LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
