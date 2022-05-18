ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

1st Region Tennis Tournament update

By Adam Wells
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, KY -- After Tuesday's quarterfinal tennis matches in this...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State grateful for support, ready to move on from bus accident

PADUCAH, KY -- Just 24 hours after a charter bus accident that led to three members of its program being hospitalized, the Murray State Racers held practice in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On Wednesday afternoon, while in route to the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa, the Racers bus was involved in an accident...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Livingston Central Wins First District Title Since 2014

Livingston Central grabbed a third-inning lead and never gave it back as they defeated Crittenden County 10-4 Tuesday to claim the program’s first district title in eight years. Hadley Hargrove was stellar in relief for the Lady Cardinals, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out two....
SMITHLAND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State leaves for NCAA Regional with business to take care of

PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State softball team loaded a charter bus on Wednesday afternoon as they left Murray bound for Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of their appearances in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. The Racers are scheduled to face Stanford on Friday night at 5:30pm in the first game of the...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State gets commitment from JUCO All-American Brian Moore

PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State men's basketball program continued to build its 2022-23 on Wednesday afternoon when JUCO All-American Brian Moore announced he was committing to the Racers. Moore, a 6'3 point guard, played two years for Southeastern Oklahoma A&M where he averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, May 19, 2022

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital. Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash. Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father,...
MURRAY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Colt World Series returning to Marion this summer

MARION - A local sporting event featuring little league teams from across the world will be returning to Marion, Illinois this summer. The Colt World Series will be held at Rent One Park in Marion from July 28 - August 2, 2022. This year’s series will feature qualifying international teams...
MARION, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
wkdzradio.com

Knoth & Schalk Top Two Vote Getters In 56th Judge’s Race

After garnering the most votes in Tuesday’s primary, Brandon Knoth and Matt Schalk will both appear on the fall general election ballot for the 56th Judicial District judge’s seat. Knoth got 4,634 votes in Caldwell, Lyon, Trigg, and Livingston counties which comprised 51-percent of the total vote. He...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Tornado Debris Removed From Kentucky Lake

With help of the Marshall County Rescue Squad, the Living Lands & Waters organization was able to expand its scope and remove the underwater debris that has appeared in Kentucky Lake following the devastating tornadoes that passed through Tennessee and Kentucky in December 2021. Living Lands & Waters is an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: James Wilder, "The Sikeston Train"

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the University of Missouri football team achieved one of its greatest victories. The date was Saturday, November 18, 1978 and the Missouri Tigers were in Lincoln, Nebraska to play the second-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska had won nines in a row, upset number-one ranked Oklahoma, and...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Ballard County bridge to be replaced

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

