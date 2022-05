CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County School Board decided Tuesday who the district's next superintendent will be. Before noon, they chose Kevin Hendrick. Hendrick was the district's only internal finalist, and he currently serves as the district’s chief academic officer. He has worked with the administration for several years. Before stepping into his current role, he worked as the principal of Northeast High School where he was able to transform the school from a D-rated school into an A-rated school in just a few years. He said he has similar goals for the district as a whole.

