The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind for a second consecutive game and defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, on the eve of a rare doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. Tony Gonsolin provided needed length by completing six innings with just two runs allowed. One of those came on a Christian Walker leadoff home run in the third, and the other when the Dodgers had shaky moments in the the field during the fourth.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO