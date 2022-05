On the latest episode of his podcast Inside the Green Room, Philly shooting guard Danny Green offered up a fiery response to Patrick Beverley’s recent comments on Chris Paul. “People target you too, Pat Bev,” Green said as seen in the clip below. “You ain’t playing no fucking defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka [Dončić]. It’s time and time again I see Luka call your ass ‘little man’ and ‘he’s too fucking small’ and go right at you every chance he got. When you play Luka you’re a cone, too. How would you like that? … Put that out there, I’ll say it twice.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO