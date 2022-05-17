ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

May 2022 CVDC update

By philesk
Android Central
 3 days ago

In another thread, same here on unlocked S21+ on T-Mobile. By stevetaz in forum Samsung Galaxy S21 &...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best Verizon phone deals for May 2022

If you’re already a Verizon customer looking to upgrade to an unlimited plan or you’re thinking about switching carriers and you’re also in the market for a new smartphone, then there are always Verizon phone deals on tap that offer a great way to score a new flagship device for as little as nothing. There are a lot of them to sort through, though, and some offers are naturally better than others, so to help you cut right to the chase, we’ve picked out the five best Verizon phone deals available right now on top-tier devices from brands including Apple and Samsung. And as an added bonus, none of these smartphone deals require you to buy two devices in order to save.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Galaxy-exclusive Samsung processors could take their sweet time to actually show up

Custom silicon is all the rage right now. Apple is fully dedicated to its A-series and M-series chips for phones, tablets, and computers alike, while Google teased a next-gen Tensor processor for the Pixel 7 last week. Samsung has designed its own mobile processors for years, but Exynos-branded chips aren't just limited to the company's devices. Despite confirmation that an exclusive CPU could arrive for future Galaxy phones, we might be waiting a lot longer than most would expect.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Cvdc#T Mobile#Android Central Question
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is cheaper than ever right now

If you missed the sale at the end of last month, you have another chance to grab one of Samsung's Galaxy S22 smartphones at their lowest prices yet. All three of the handsets have hit new record lows on Amazon: the Galaxy S22 is $125 off and down to $675, while the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are both $250 off and down to $750 and $950, respectively. And the previous offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 still stands — you can save up to $60 on a pair of the earbuds when you buy them along with the handset.
CELL PHONES
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? It's Complicated

Last year's iPhone 13 brought minor but appreciated updates to Apple's smartphone family. The expected iPhone 14 is rumored to bring more radical changes, from a notchless display to a 48-megapixel camera. Apple may also discontinue the iPhone Mini and go even larger with a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. That's if the rumors and reports are to be believed, of course.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Central

Samsung's early Memorial Day sale: huge savings on S22 phones and foldables

It's still two full weeks away, but many online retailers are already serving up some great Memorial Day deals that you can enjoy right now, including our friends at Samsung. Leading up to the official US holiday on May 30th, Samsung is offering hefty discounts on a ton of new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

New to Motorola Edge 30

New Motorola phone owner here with an Edge 30 that I bought in the UK from PC Word Currys. First impressions is I am impressed. Although it came with a backing case there is no screen protector. I assume being a new model aftermarket cases and/or screen protectors are not yet readily available, a search on Amazon results in mostly Edge 30 Pro that seems to be a different size and even then many show them with different lens layout so I fear I will order the wrong one; any suggestions?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Pixel 5 to Pixel 6 Pro?

My trusty Pixel 5 is experiencing battery issues and other glitches and I may have to upgrade earlier than expected. I'm saddened about this but at least it means I may be able to get a new phone!. Has anyone made the jump from the Pixel 5 to the 6...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Galaxy S22 Ultra is constantly needing reboots for things to work correctly again.

After some hours of use, my notification sounds will just stop playing. Eventually, my alarm and timer sounds ALSO stop working. When I go to check the volumes, and actual sounds, the volume is okay, but I'll get random errors on the audio files like "sound file is not supported" or "player had a problem playing this file" - along those lines.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Even Microsoft thinks you should uninstall the latest Windows 11 update

Microsoft has recommended that Windows 11 users uninstall update KB5012643 from their systems due to an ongoing issue with launching system applications. If this seems familiar it's because it was initially reported over a week ago, but the situation appears to have escalated further after the bug appeared within the recent production channel of the May 2022 update.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

S22 Ultra 5G Exynos - battery drains too fast - May update

Samsung is marketing that the S22 Ultra 5G Exynos(5000mah) battery lasts a day. This is not true on Android 12. I refuse to use Battery Saving mode as it block other important incoming notifications such as e-mail. Screen On Time is often between the 4 or 5 hours. Functions which...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus & 7 Gen 1 could be introduced this week — Everything you need to know ahead of launch

Qualcomm owns a major share in the chipset market. A huge number of Android smartphones are powered by Qualcomm chipsets, while their modems are also used in iPhones and other Apple devices. Many smartphone makers, such as OnePlus and Samsung, rely on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset for their flagship devices. The company has been rumored to be working on the next-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, for quite a few months, and now a new teaser from Qualcomm suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ could be introduced later this week.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Oculus Quest 2 v40 update beefs up parental controls and security

Quest v40 is introducing a number of new security tools, including locking specific apps behind a passcode and encrypting Messenger chats. It also adds new supported keyboards and more accessible audio customization. The milestone update will be rolling out slowly over the next few weeks. This update begins Meta's push...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

There’s a new Pixel Tablet coming in 2023

Google had another surprise up its sleeve at Google I/O today, announcing that it will be expanding its lineup of first-party Android products with its first Pixel Tablet. Although it’s not expected to arrive until 2023, Google wanted to give us a sneak peek at its new tablet. The company said there’s so much energy around tablets in the developer community that it wanted to ensure everyone was in the loop and ready for it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Verizon store reset my Network in the store and now my Watch 4 won't connect

Verizon was helping me with an issue, that apparently did not work, and in the interim I can no longer connect my watch to the phone although I am fairly certain it is my lack of technological abilities. I did get my phone reconnected in my vehicle and to my wi fi at home but cannot figure out what steps to take with my phone. When I tried telling my phone to connect with the watch on Bluetooth it keeps giving me a message it will lose all settings. If it does I guess it does but I am stuck trying to progress.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

These Oppo Reno8 series renders sure remind us of a beloved 2021 flagship

With the launch of the Oppo Find X5 Pro out of the way, we're turning our sights to what's next from the BBK-owned company, and that looks to be its Reno mid-range lineup. The series tends to get two releases a year on both its standard and Pro ranges, and as we inch closer to the H2, we're getting more details about what the Reno8 range will be like. After a rumor detailing some of its possible specifications, we're getting our very first look at its design — and upon initial impressions, you might just confuse it a little with a certain famous 2021 flagship phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android 13 Will Bring Themed Icons 3rd Party Apps

About time Samsung, no more using 3rd party launcher to achieve this . https://www.sammyfans.com/2022/05/16...th-one-ui-5-0/ About time Samsung, no more using 3rd party launcher to achieve this . https://www.sammyfans.com/2022/05/16...th-one-ui-5-0/ Heck yeah, that is awesome. OneUI continues to improve. Yesterday 11:37 AM. Like 3. 75,331. Yesterday 11:39 AM. Like 2. 132. Yesterday...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy