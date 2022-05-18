ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Council Passes COVID Relief Spending Plan; Bresee Tower Issue Makes Appearance

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a City Administration Presentation and follow up Council discussion that took a combined one hour and 33 minutes, the Danville City Council passed the proposed $24.7 million ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID relief plan Tuesday night, with the one no vote coming from Alderman Heidi Wilson. There is plenty...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 2

Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Newly Hired Shelby County Highway Engineer Submits Resignation Letter

Steve DeWitt, the newly hired Shelby County Highway Engineer has submitted his notice of resignation. While his contract requires a 60-day notice, he has indicated in his letter that he would entertain the discussion with the County Board to an earlier resignation date than July 16, 2022, provided date. We...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Attempt to Halt Casino Construction by Mervis Industries Denied in Court; Battle Over Zoning Change Continues

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stated Wednesday morning that the battle that continues between the city and Mervis Industries over the location of the future Golden Nugget Casino has crossed a hurdle. The mayor says while the efforts by Mervis Industries to halt the construction of the casino were denied in court; the original legal battle over the city’s zoning change to allow the Casino to be built at the chosen location continues. The mayor says, it’s too bad it has to be like this.
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Park Board seeks new commissioner

DECATUR — The Decatur Park Board of Commissioners is in need of a new commissioner to take the place of Matt Whitehead, who has announced he will resign from the board June 16. The board is now looking for someone to fill the remainder of Whitehead’s unexpired term, which...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Danville, IL
Health
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Danville, IL
Coronavirus
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A New Youth Organization in Danville Installs Officers

DANVILLE, IL, May 16, 2022- Danville and Vermilion county has had a new youth organization for three years– DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills, and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, 2022, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located in the Masonic Center at 109 West North Street Danville, held their Installation of Officers. The Officers elected and installed were Christopher Morse, Master Councilor (President), Spencer W, Senior Councilor (Vice President), Aidan P, Junior Councilor (Associate Vice President). The installation was conducted and witnessed by members and friends from around the State of Illinois. Alexander Sturgis, who is from Rockford and is the current State Master Councilor for Illinois said, “Congratulations to Christopher and his officers, we hope you have a fruitful term.”
DANVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Sheriff Payroll – Part III Of The Truth

Part I and II of this series can be read by clicking this link and this link. In light of the response published by former employee Missy Haynes of the Sheriff’s Office who wants your vote to be in charge of all the county finances, we will publish the documentation of her payroll issues as promised along with exposing problems with her response to our prior article. As we said in this article, “For those that attempt to say this is all political because she is a candidate for treasurer, those people need to know the problems with Ms. Hayne’s payroll were exposed to the full County Board and State’s Attorney on May 11, 2021, long before anyone knew this person was going to run for treasurer. We note the county board as a whole did nothing to address the problem even after being told, which is par for the course with a certain majority of this current county board.”
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District participating in “No Mow May”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several parks may look a little different this month as the Urbana Park District won’t be mowing the grass as much as they usually do. The Park District is participating in No Mow May. It’s a conservationist movement that hopes to create more habitat for pollinators like bees and increase wildlife […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Williams
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Griffin Street Closure, May 23rd – 27th, for Work on CSX Railroad Crossing

The City of Danville would like to announce the roadway closure for Griffin Street at the intersection of the CSX Railroad crossing. A Contractor will be working at the railroad crossing for repairs and replacement of rails. During this time, the Contractor will have Griffin Street with a complete roadway...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Interstate 74 shut down by crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash. The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County War Museum Ready for Saturday’s Armed Forces Day

The Vermilion County War Museum is ready for a busy Armed Forces Day this Saturday, May 21st. Admission will be free during their Saturday hours of 10 to 4. And as Board President Jim Kouzmanoff reminds us, in addition to over 60,000 artifacts to look at inside, Reenacators and Living History presenters will be putting on some special displays outside the museum throughout the day. And yes, that means right out front along Vermilion. As far as what historical moments they’re reenacting, Kouzmanoff says, that’s based on how many Reenactors join the party.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
1017thepoint.com

TWO COUNTIES RETURN TO HIGH-SPREAD LEVEL FOR COVID-19

(Whitewater Valley)--Two Whitewater Valley counties were counted Tuesday morning as once again having reached the highest level of spread for Covid-19. Those two counties are Union and Franklin. All counties in our area are have now reached moderate, substantial, or high-risk levels. Those risk levels are determined by the number of new cases in the last seven days. Reid Health on Tuesday morning listed only two patients are Covid-19 positive. That number has held steady for weeks.
FRANKLIN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Danville Council#Bresee Tower Issue#The Danville City Council#American Rescue Plan Act
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Serve Together Vermilion County Set for 4th Straight Year on Saturday, June 11th

Serve Together Vermilion County will be happening for the fourth consecutive year, from 8 AM to 3:30 PM Saturday June 11th. Terry Goodwin from Second Church of Christ and his wife Molly Goodwin from the Women’s Care Clinic joined Laura Williams on 1340 WDAN’s Community Connection to preview this year’s special day. Terry said, just pick whatever sounds good, and they’ll be ready for you to help.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Aqua Illinois to Hold Annual Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day; May 27th

DANVILLE, Ill.– Aqua Illinois, Inc., in association with the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition, will be sponsoring the annual “Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day,” on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately noon. Over the past years this project has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake and surrounding area. Lake Vermilion is one of Vermilion County’s most vital natural resources. It is our mission to keep it in its state of natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Bringing Gateway Family Services to North Ridge Middle School

Gateway Family Services of Potomac will be bringing their counselors to District 118’s North Ridge Middle School. A $104,500 investment was approved by the District 118 Board Wednesday night, and Gateway Family Services’ Michael Remole says the after effects of the pandemic are still being felt. AUDIO: We...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

"I don't even think they came close to the minimum requirements." Vermillion County Commissioner sends follow-up letter to state asking for traffic light to be installed at State Road 63 and 234

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 10 fatal accidents have happened at the intersection of State Roads 63 and 234 since the year 2000. That includes one that happened last week that killed 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront. Now, community leaders are speaking up following an original exchange of letters with the Indiana...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCIA

Community Foundation of East Central Illinois

We help the helpers! Our mission is to promote philanthropy in an impartial, unbiased, ethical way, with a commitment to inclusiveness, and to bring together people and resources to identify and address present and emerging community needs. We do this by stewarding funds that provide funding to nonprofits organizations in the nine counties in east central Illinois: Champaign, Piatt, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles and Edgar.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS community in mourning after ‘unthinkable loss’

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
GIBSON CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy