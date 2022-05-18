Danville Council Passes COVID Relief Spending Plan; Bresee Tower Issue Makes Appearance

Part I and II of this series can be read by clicking this link and this link. In light of the response published by former employee Missy Haynes of the Sheriff’s Office who wants your vote to be in charge of all the county finances, we will publish the documentation of her payroll issues as promised along with exposing problems with her response to our prior article. As we said in this article, “For those that attempt to say this is all political because she is a candidate for treasurer, those people need to know the problems with Ms. Hayne’s payroll were exposed to the full County Board and State’s Attorney on May 11, 2021, long before anyone knew this person was going to run for treasurer. We note the county board as a whole did nothing to address the problem even after being told, which is par for the course with a certain majority of this current county board.”

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO